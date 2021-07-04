Ana Cheri comes out of the water like a beautiful enchanted mermaid! | Instagram

The beautiful and flirtatious celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers in a flirty video where she appears with a swimsuit apparently coming out of the water in slow motion.

The model And an American businesswoman continually gives us the most flirtatious content, where she usually shows off her voluptuous silhouette that several Internet users have been fascinated by from the moment she opened her Instagram account.

Do you jump into the pool or do you get in slowly? “Wrote Ana Cheri.

In his video, which at first appears to be slow motion, he appears Ana Cheri submerged up to her neck, little by little she came out of the water revealing her huge charms, until it comes out completely and shows us her completely wet figure.

East video He shared it on August 2, 2020, although this publication is not recent for several of his followers it will be lovely to see him again.

So far it has more than one million 500 thousand red hearts and also 2,079 comments, where its fans are admired with its beauty, some of them were somewhat explicit among what they commented on its beauty.