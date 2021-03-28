Ana Cheri charms out of the water! nothing very flirty

Ana Cheri charms out of the water! nothing very flirtatious | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared a video on Instagram, in which she appeared swimming on the beach with her charms in the air.

While enjoying the sea, he boasted to his followers how well he swims and how flirtatious he looks when swimming, especially when he reveals his figure with a tiny red swimsuit.

This publication was made on September 29, 2020, the beautiful Instagram celebrity shared this video entertaining, which even though it lasts a few seconds is truly captivating.

Leaving from my door to take a dip, “he wrote.

Ana Cheri She is wearing a tiny red bathing suit, she leaves her room to enjoy the sea that was only a few meters away.

The model took her snorkel and fins to swim more easily and jumped into the water immediately began to swim without first showing off her beautiful figure to her fans.

The song that is heard in the background is performed by Sufaces and is titled “Keep it gold“It’s pretty cool so it blends in perfectly with the video.

The businesswoman and fitness coach always finds a way to entertain her fans, with her videos or photographs she manages to capture the attention of her millions of admirers.