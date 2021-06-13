Ana Carrasco wins at Misano on the return leg after her serious injury

06/13/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki), claimed victory in race 2 of SSP300 at Misano circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’ ahead of the Brazilian Meikon Kawakami (Yamaha) and from the French Samuel Di Sora (Kawasaki).

After spending a real torture last season due to back problems that had her in the dry dock for more than eight months, Carrasco is already returning by virtue of her privileges.

In Race 1, Ana Carrasco He was only fifteenth, but he already pointed out on his social networks that although the classification was not as good as he would have liked, “there were only a couple of things left and we will be ready to win.” No sooner said than done Carrasco 232 seconds ahead of Kawakami and in 0.671 a Say sora.

The Spanish Adrian Huertas is the leader of the classification with 72 points, with the British Tom Booth-Amos with 65 and Ana Carrasco with 42. All three drive a Kawasaki.