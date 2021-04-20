Ana Brenda explains why she will no longer star in the new Netflix series

However, what the protagonist of successful soap operas like La que no could amar and Corazón indomable made known this Monday through his Instagram stories that unfortunately he will no longer be able to be part of this project.

Ana Brenda (Instagram / anabeco)

“I wanted to tell you something for a few days […] The truth is that it does make me a little sad, but then, no way, we are living very, very crazy times, “the 34-year-old interpreter wrote to her almost 7 million followers on the famous social network.

The host also explained that due to the delicate health situation in Colombia after the considerable increase in cases of people infected with Covid-19, the start date of recordings was delayed, which prevents her from participating because she already has other commitments. of work.

Would Ana Brenda remarry? She confesses it to us

“Due to what is happening all over the world obviously due to these covid peaks that are being seen especially right now in Colombia because I was almost a month in Bogotá and we could not start the recordings and the filming date was moved, everything that was planned had to be moved and I will not be able to be part of this story, “he reported.