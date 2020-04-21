Ana Brenda Contreras She had tried her luck in Hollywood when she was hired to bring to life the character of Cristal in the “Dynasty” series. After a season in production, Contreras left the series.

In order to make “Dynasty”, Ana Brenda had to leave the second season of “Por amar sin ley” on Televisa. The actress advanced all the scenes that she could to give an end to the lawyer Alejandra Ponce. This character died in the second season closing the possibility of a return, and the decision was not hers.

“To love without law is a project that I love and adore, you know how I love that production, how also this project especially those of us who were cast as well as brothers then it is a project that I would love, what happens is As I had already discussed before, it was not my decision what happened to the character, “he explained to his fans in a YouTube video.

Ana Brenda made it clear to her fans that she was not the one who decided how her character would end in the legal series that Univision broadcast in the United States with great success.

“I would have liked that the character had nothing to do with it, that he had only gone on a trip or, failing that, they had waited for me as it is normally done to record one season, let a few months go by and record another season of the Serie. It was not possible due to company decisions and that is why I could not continue, “he added.

The cast of the soap opera “To love without law” / Photo: Televisa

After finishing the second season of “Por amar sin ley”, the producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro made the series “Doctors”. In the latter, some of the characters from the legal series made an appearance. It was at the end of this series that the doubt that Ana Brenda’s character had not really died as she had managed was left.

According to the actress, she is not aware of Castro’s plans and the future of Alejandra Ponce’s character. So far, Contreras says he has not closed anything with the producer.

“Once again by company decisions this suddenly arises and I was finding out as you are. Obviously, I have excellent communication with El Güero and I had already talked about the possibility and the idea of ​​what he thought, and because of time, in reality, nothing has been closed as such, [pero] I would love toHe revealed.

