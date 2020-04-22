Ana Brenda Contreras asks Julián Gil to “lend him a hand” to have a child



























































































Julián Gil He has decided to interview his famous friends in the program that he has just launched and that he broadcasts through his Facebook account OK! I stay at home. In the first episode of the show he performs, he interviewed Ana Brenda Contreras. The soap opera actor explained that the distance we live is physical but that it does not have to be social and that is why he wants to keep close to his audience and also to his loved ones.

Gil and Contreras are great friends, “my friend, almost sister Ana Brenda Contreras was the first guest of my new late night show, Ok, I stay at home. Anita answered when she will have children and, eye not you asked,” said the He is also an entrepreneur who did not expect that the surprising response of the soap opera star involves him and in a very direct way.

Julián Gil conducted a fun interview with his great friend Ana Brenda.

The actor was very happy to interview Ana Brenda Contreras, they remembered several memories together and it was time for Julián Gil to read the questions from the fans and one of them was “when are you getting married and when are you going to have a child? ” The actress was not very happy with this question and commented “why don’t they ask Julián that?”

Why the obsession with getting married or having children? Ana Brendas asked.

“Why the obsession with getting married or having children? I would like you to tell me,” Ana Brenda said, to which Julián replied: “If I have children, I already have 3 and I already closed it. Obviously I did not I have had surgery and I do not plan to have surgery, because I still have the certainty and faith that I am going to fall in love and find someone very nice … and if he says ‘I want a son’, well, I can give it to him ” .

Ana Brenda asked Julián Gil not to “close the factory”.

“You are going to have to lend me a hand, so don’t close the factory,” said the actress, to which Julián asked her: “What are you saying, that you would ask yourself that question of artificial insemination?” To this, she replied, “Well, I don’t know.” But the beau beyond surprise showed his desire to help his dearest friend.

Julian’s response caused confusion and laughter.

“Look, I can go and freeze some eggs, masturbate, I freeze them and anything there,” the actor expressed very cooperatively to his friend, to which the Mexican replied with a laugh: “the eggs are from the woman, but everything is fine “And Gil added very funny the sperm, the sperm, remember that the wires cross me, you know me.”

Ana Brendas does want to be a mom.

“I do not know the subject, obviously [hablando de la inseminación artificial]But I would love to have children, I would have loved it for a long time. But sometimes the questions are a bit indiscreet because what do people know, maybe it hasn’t happened or you haven’t been with the person you had to be with, I don’t know, work, a thousand things. I think it is something that I would like to do, getting married I don’t know, not just my thing, if I were to get married, I would just get married, but then I would take someone else, “he shared.

The last relationship that Ana Brenda had was with Iván Sánchez.

In December 2018 Ana Brenda made her breakup with the Spanish actor official after months of speculation that they had parted ways. The ex-partner began their romance after sharing credits in the soap opera The Unforgivable and at the same time they were captured on vacation so they had to confirm the romance in 2016. Since then, the actress is not known as a partner and we hope that she will soon make her wish to have a relationship and a baby. If not, she already knows that Julián Gil would be willing to help her.

