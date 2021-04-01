Ana Brenda Contreras adopted Tomasa, a dog who was born without her two front legs



Ana Brenda Contreras.

Photo: Danny Moloshok. / Grosby Group

Ana Brenda Contreras try your luck as a new mom by adopting little Tomasa, a dog who has become her great companion and whom she has filled with love. “Here I am with Tomasa greeting them! Because if not, she won’t let me do the interview“Said the actress ..

“I’m a new mom! I have very little with her, she is a baby, she is 6 months old and I have only 4 with her. She is a rescued dog, I adopted her and it was also good for her to have a little love and company, the two of us keep company, “he added.

“One is used to having an independence, to having certain schedules, which are yours. And when you are with another living being that you give a lot of affection and adore, in reality it is to move a little to their schedules, you have to be very patient, “said the famous actress and soap opera star.

Contreras assures that as soon as he saw the dog through a social network, he fell in love with her completely. “She was born without her two front legs, so after 5 days they threw her away, abandoned her and then picked her up. They were going to sleep her, because they thought she was not going to be self-sufficient and above all that no one was going to adopt her, so a friend adopted her, had her for a few days and uploaded her to her Instagram, so I told her ‘it’s mine!’ I saw her, I fell in love with her, I said ‘she’s mine!’ and it was mutual love ”.

“I think it’s something that I needed in those moments of my life and I loved having it with me.” The protagonist of soap operas is the ambassador of the “PrendeTV” platform, which offers content entirely in Spanish and free of charge to the public in the United States.

“I am the guide to explain how it works. I have done a lot of videos, I have done a lot of tutorials to explain about the content it has and what it is about, which you will surely be seeing in many places ”.

