Banco Santander President Ana Botín, 59, first heard of the coronavirus at a dinner in Davos in January. Then, shortly thereafter, the issue was addressed at a meeting of the Business Council, which brings together the presidents of the world’s largest companies, especially Americans. He believes that this helped him to react quickly and prepare weeks before confinement was decreed, although he could not imagine how far the covid-19 would hit the world. The bank president responds to the interview after a live session with employees from Boadilla del Monte, headquarters of the financial city, a format with the name of Ask Ana, which has been in place for weeks.

Question. Have you lost someone close to the coronavirus?

Answer. As soon as the confinement began, they called me from Portugal to tell me that António Vieira Monteiro, our president there, had died. To date, he is the only person in the group who has died of coronavirus. It was a very hard blow, we had a lot of relationship and it affected me a lot. We have all lost people, friends, family and acquaintances.

P. How have you lived in confinement?

R. It has affected us all, no one expected it to be this long. Obviously, in my case and in others, we are very lucky because we can telework and we are in very different conditions from other people, but it has all helped us to better value the things that really matter. I think this is a lesson that we should not forget. Physical security and having a reasonable certainty that our lives are not in danger now we know very well what they are worth.

P. What do you value more now?

R. The first thing is health, knowing that you can go outside, be with your family and your friends. In my generation we had never experienced this lack of freedom to do the simplest things like going out to dinner, to a concert or to see your mother. This is something that makes us reflect.

P. Is this crisis different?

R. I have the advantage of having experienced enough crises in this and other countries. Each crisis has been more difficult and different than the previous one. This is more serious because it is global and puts everyone’s health at risk. In others, the most important thing was loss of work or fear of losing it; But fear of illness, or that something happens to someone close to you, generates another level of anxiety.

P. How is society and capitalism going to change that?

R. The pandemic, rather than changing the world, is likely to accelerate the trends of change that have already been underway for some time. What trends does it accelerate? One is that of the digital versus the physical, although I still think that the personal relationship will continue to be very important because it generates more trust. The crisis will also accelerate the difference between winners and losers, both between economic blocks, China, the United States, Europe, and between countries and types of employment. We have to come up with a new social contract, involving everyone and allowing us to grow in an inclusive and sustainable way. The starting point is to support the entrepreneur and all companies, from large to self-employed. Without companies that generate quality jobs, investment and profits, everything else does not work. There is a third trend that has become evident and that is that in certain strategic areas and sectors, such as healthcare, we need to be self-sufficient both at the national and European level. It is not about rejecting globalization, but preserving and using the multilateral framework to guarantee citizens that we do not fall into risk of shortages of goods, or that we are vulnerable to monopolistic abuses, as has been the case with medical devices, which threaten their general health or well-being.

P. How has the way you view your work changed?

R. When talking about banks I always say that we are people. Santander we are 200,000 people, 38,000 of them and their families in Spain, who are helping our clients and also helping with the needs of our communities. We always do, but especially in this crisis: this is our mission, to help people and companies to progress. In this crisis, apart from solidarity initiatives, the bank has been lending more than 1,000 million euros a day to customers who need it. We are processing moratoriums on six million clients of the group. We have done many things and I like to summarize it in that we are part of the solution. We have to serve employees and customers equitably and support society. When a problem arises we have to be there. And so we will offer an attractive return to our shareholders. This is being a bank or a responsible company.

The crisis is going to accelerate the difference between winners and losers

R. What has been your priority at the bank?

R. In these crises you have to know what is urgent and what is important, but you can wait. For me the first thing has been to protect all our employees, understanding that banking, as it has been understood, is an essential service and that we must have branches and services available. And second, to ensure business continuity, which in our case is to ensure balance sheet solvency, liquidity and provide the best service to our clients. Liquidity for the economy, both individuals and companies, is essential in an acute crisis such as the one we are experiencing. It has been my focus and that of the entire Banco Santander team, in Spain and in the world.

P. In what situation does Santander reach this crisis?

R. The bank is in a situation of great strength. Net profit without extraordinary items has doubled from 2014 to 2019, we have 50% more capital and we have been paying the shareholder more than double the cash dividend than five years ago.

P. What should be done with the economy?

R. Just as we have a health crisis that no one in our lives has ever seen, we are, as a consequence of it, facing a very serious economic crisis. And we have to act, in the short term, with a shock plan that will boost job-generating sectors; to consider the capabilities of our current workforce and in parallel, a medium-term future plan, more strategic to invest in growth areas, in digital, health sciences, technology, in the green economy … It is difficult to radically transform the economy in the midst of an economic and social emergency, but we must consider recovery, thinking already about the necessary transformation that we must face next. Furthermore, I believe that we must strive to create decent employment and maintain adequate levels of social protection and priority public spending. Growth is only sustainable if it is inclusive. And only by supporting the entrepreneur and companies is everything else possible. Without private initiative, there is no growth. The conditions must be created so that investors, inside and outside, invest and trust our future.

Ana Botín, on May 11 on the terrace of her office at Santander’s headquarters in Boadilla, Madrid. On video, part of his interview with EL PAÍS. LUIS SEVILLANO / ÁLVARO DE LA RÚA

P. What examples can you give about the necessary measures?

R. One of the initiatives in which we are working with experts and people from the real estate and construction sector is, for example, a public-private collaboration plan, specifically with the ICO, to help young people buy their first home. In that program, the buyer would pay only 5% of the value of the house and the bank would give him the mortgage for 95% with an ICO guarantee of 20%. Just to give an example: if thanks to this public-private collaboration scheme we could build 150,000 homes, we would be creating some 500,000 jobs and helping thousands of young people become independent. It would save many SMEs and the self-employed, and reduce the unemployment bill. In the short term, we also have to think about tourism and hospitality. We have to save the summer, because this way we will be helping many companies not disappear and with it, making the way out of this crisis faster. To achieve this, it is necessary that internally we achieve that the pandemic continues to subside, and for this we need to do more tests, better use of data and follow-up of patients and with whom they have maintained contact, and reach international agreements so that they gradually and With all the guarantees, we can open the borders.

P. Should we put the emphasis on supporting companies or workers?

R. If you support companies, you support workers. We are in an acute crisis. We have to support companies as much as we can, because if they get enough liquidity they are much more likely to not close and create wealth and jobs when the health crisis is overcome. In Spain there were 19 million people contributing, and according to the Stability Plan sent to Brussels, today there are six million people who are receiving aid to cope with the situation. This is what had to be done. But we must all be aware that the welfare state cannot be paid indefinitely with debt. You have to pay it by recovering the levels of employment that make it sustainable and fair, and for this you need structural changes that must be done with broad consensus so that they are irreversible. Basically, what we must understand is that private employment is a priority because it is what allows us to sustain public employment, health, education …

We need a shared vision about the Spain of the future

P. Are you in favor of a minimum income?

R. We engage in discussions about the means to an end and what matters is that we agree on the principles. What we agree on is that you have to support the people who need it. You have to be able to take money home for the time necessary to get through the crisis, you have to do it and that is the principle that we all have to agree on. And the other is the principle that it is only fair to promote lasting employability. We each have an individual as well as a collective responsibility. How is it done? We can debate that already.

P. Are you in favor of an agreement between political parties?

R. We need a shared vision of the Spain of the future, based on very clear and transparent principles and with the support of a vast majority of society. First, it must guarantee legal security and institutional stability. The second is that it has to be not only compatible but also competitive with Europe. A tax scheme that does not allow maintaining and attracting the best entrepreneurs to Spain to create the companies of the future is not worth it. In Spain we need investment, and the national one is not enough. Without investment there is no job creation or sustainability of public finances. And the third thing we need is for there to be fair cooperation with all interest groups, the public sector, the private sector, education, civil society … because each of us contributes something. The fundamental thing is to generate investment, to generate employment, while I have no doubt that we will not have sustainable growth without inclusive growth. And to do that, we need employment, employment and employment.

P. Is de-escalation running well?

R. The work of governments is very complicated. It’s easy to comment from the outside and say that it could have been done better, but you don’t always have all the information. Our responsibility is to support in every way possible. The international experience, backed by voices as authoritative as those of Larry Summers or Bill Gates, shows us that, for the return to work, it is important that there is a good digital system that respects privacy, something that is technologically possible with apps for collect and manage the data, which must be followed up on the people affected and the contacts they have had and test all of them and, where appropriate, subject those who test positive to quarantine. We all have to wear masks whenever we are in public, respect protocols, act responsibly, and all this in order to return to activity as soon as possible.

P. Are ICO endorsements working?

R. The public guarantee model is tested and working well in general, but it also has some specific problems. Santander has a total credit share of 18%, but in companies it is 27% and they have given us 18%. If you are an SME with three employees, you have a bank and that bank knows you. You are not going to go to a new bank in the middle of the crisis. We have been in high demand and still have not been able to respond to all requests. That is why it is so important that they enable the 100,000 million as soon as possible. The banks and the government are collaborating in a very positive way, although perhaps it would have been more effective if requests had been met on a first-come, first-served basis, as has been done on other ICO lines and in countries like Germany, and not by a quota allocation system.

P. Are you relaxing the criteria for granting credits?

R. We have a responsibility towards society and our shareholders that requires us to grant loans with criteria of rigor and professionalism, and it is enough to look at the past crisis to know the costs of not being prudent. The ICO guarantee allows us to achieve the high volumes of financing that we are providing.

P. There are criticisms of some practices of banks to refinance risk or to demand other products or conditions to give credits with ICO endorsement.

R. Our team has very clear instructions for doing things responsibly and I am sure that this is the case. I hope that we do not make a single mistake. The sector is doing more than 300,000 operations and there may be an exception, but honestly, you cannot take the exception as if it were standard practice.

P. Perhaps it is weighing the reputation they have built in recent years.

R. We have to be responsible companies to win the trust of customers. I have been insisting on it for five years. We have changed a lot in these years and as a result of this crisis confidence will be even more important. We have taken many steps to help both the health emergency and our clients affected by the economic crisis, and they recognize and value it. But we cannot be complacent. We always have to do more, even if we can’t get to everything. By doing things responsibly, our shareholders will also be rewarded. I hope that in October the global health and economic situation will allow us to reassess the dividend.

P. Can this crisis end up infecting the financial system and cause solvency problems?

R. Governments and central banks have acted very quickly and relevantly and are supporting the economy as they should. We believe that it is very important that a common reactivation fiscal and regulatory program be launched in Europe as soon as possible, not only to accelerate recovery, but also to preserve the Single Market and competition because both may be affected by the very different fiscal spaces that have member countries. For example, while the guarantee program through the ICO is equivalent to 10% of the GDP, the comparable one in Germany represents 30% of the German GDP. If this asymmetry of response is not compensated by competition regulation and a European fiscal program, there is a risk of putting Spanish companies at a disadvantage. Not only because of the amount of the program, but because of the disparate guarantee percentages that exist in one and the other program. In Spain, in ICO lines, banks, in addition to providing liquidity, assume between 20% and 30% of the risk.

The ECB is decisively defending the euro in general and Spain and Italy in particular

P. Is Europe responding correctly?

R. The European Central Bank is decisively defending the euro in general and Spain and Italy in particular. We are having very broad solidarity and both Christine Lagarde and Luis de Guindos have said that, within their mandate, they will do “everything necessary”. Beyond the ECB, Europe must understand that solidarity is not charity, that it benefits all of us, while we, the countries, must understand that we have to be responsible and do everything that needs to be done so that viable companies survive. In order for Europe to support us, exit policies from the crisis must promote and attract investment, and measures must be compatible with inclusive growth, competitiveness and future financial stability. In Europe we have a system that is not perfect, but make no mistake: it is the best the continent has ever had and, although we have to improve it, it is much more supportive than the American one. We have to put Europe at the level of the USA and China in the digital economy. It is a key moment for Europe because we are risking our relevance in the world and our model of society.

P. How do you do that?

R. We have to be aware that it will not be easy. But we all have to agree, no matter whether you are from one party or the other, and we have to count on the private sector, the university world and invest more in education. We also need responsible governments, in Europe and countries, that understand that if companies are not supported, if business benefits are not generated, we cannot have a social economy. We are in a disruptive time when there are big winners and losers, and almost all the big winners are outside of Europe, the US and China. We need to do many things so that large European companies also appear among them. But if we do it well, I will not give up seeing companies such as Santander or Telefónica among the winners.

P. Are new forms of communication with the staff working, such as Ask Ana?

R. Now it is important to be very close to the employees. We started shortly after confinement. All the questions are related to what the return will be like, telecommuting, the physical security of the people when they return. There is a lot of anxiety and it is essential that we give people confidence among all. So that we can, as soon as possible, come back. With masks and distance and responsibility, but get out.

P. Has that tendency to telework come to stay?

R. There will be a structural change in the way we organize, market products, work, and everything has a common denominator, which is an intensive use of digital capabilities. The crisis has accelerated the digital revolution. Without digitization, the consequences would have been much worse, but we must ensure that it reaches everyone. We have done surveys and there are people who find it more difficult to combine personal and professional life when you are at home. Teleworking is fine up to a point. Most bank professionals ask us to combine two or three days of work at home.

Next interview: Ignacio Sánchez Galán | Iberdrola President