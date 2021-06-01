Ana Bogdan manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Naomi Osaka

06/02/2021

On at 00:45 CEST

The Romanian player Ana Bogdan, number 102 of the WTA, had no problems to win in the thirtieth final of the tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. because his opponent, Naomi osaka, Japanese tennis player, number 2 in the WTA and seed number 2, could not appear for the match. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the round of 32 of the championship.

Bogdan will face each other in the round of 32 with the winner of the match in which the Spanish player will face Paula Badosa and the Montenegrin tennis player Danka Kovinic.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited ones.