Ana Belén returns to 90

The Place de la Concorde in Paris illuminated while filming in the mythical Hotel Crillon, 15 spectacular designs ceded by Armani himself, a budget of more than 500 million of the old pesetas … ‘Love seriously harms health’ it marked a before and after in the history of Spanish cinema. 25 years after its premiere and, within the framework of the reunions of the 75th Anniversary of FOTOGRAMAS, we have brought together Ana Belen, protagonist of that romantic comedy, with its director, Manuel Gomez Pereira. And it seems that time has not passed through them nor has it eroded in the least a bond of respect and admiration that goes beyond the actress-director relationship.

Emotions, anecdotes and nostalgia emerge when we review with them some of the most iconic sequences of the film, whose cast they completed Juanjo Puigcorbé, Penélope Cruz and Gabino Diego.

“This movie came out very beautiful, Manolo”

Although it was not an easy shoot, everything ended up going smoothly. “This movie came out very beautiful, Manolo”laughs AnaBelén. And Gómez Pereira responds, returns the compliment: “It wasn’t bad for you either, I have to tell you. What a good time we had on that shoot, it was very, very special! “

It is almost impossible to hear the first chords of ‘I don’t know why I want to’ and that one of the most romantic and sad sequences that our cinema has given does not come to mind: Diana and Santi (Puigcorbé) dance with their respective partners while , in their heads, they abandon them to give each other one last moment together. “That bolero! Lovers dream that they embrace and Santi’s wife places them in fucking reality “, recalls Ana Belén before returning to see another unforgettable musical scene: the death of John Lennon with ‘Let It Be’ in the background. “The announcer being heard was me!”, reveals the director.

Protagonists with comic vis

In his fifth film, Manuel managed to fully exploit the comic visions of his protagonists, giving us unforgettable moments. “Othello ringing and that moment ‘very Juanjo’ coming out of his hiding place in the bathtub. Pathetic and great ”, recalls Gómez Pereira. And, how could it be otherwise, a final sprint to match the already mythical scene of Ana Belén tearing her clothes: “My wardrobe was Armani except for this dress that I destroyed at the end, and that I put together with the Scarlet O’Hara style curtains.”

This is the moving cover of our May issue starring Ana Belén and Manuel Gómez Pereira, who meet again to remember ‘Love seriously harms health’.

