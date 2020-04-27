In shorts, sports leggings and bikini, Esmeralda Ugalde she does not miss an opportunity to show off her beauty and spectacular body on social networks.

In one of his most recent publications within his official account of Instagram, the sensual sister of Ana Barbara He showed off his flat abdomen and shapely legs in a photograph with which he recalled one of his visits to the beautiful island of Cozumel, in Quintana Roo.

“Smell the sea and feel the sky“Was the phrase with which he began the story of one of his unforgettable stories in the midst of the imposing force of nature, with which he showed that he likes adventure.

“In a jiffy the air and rain were present, a storm was approaching, the sea was choppy and I did not dare to throw myself anymore, it imposed too much on me, so I said ‘well a photo’“He explained.

View this post on Instagram “The sea smells and feels the sky 🌊” One of when I went to #Cozumel … As if there was no time, I feel and smell this day again 🌬 I was throwing myself and throwing myself into the sea as a little girl because I was calm and its color enveloped me 😌 clearly I could not resist this invitation, in a jiffy the air and the rain were present, a storm ⛈ was approaching, the sea stung and I did not dare to throw myself anymore, it imposed me too much! Hehe then I said “well a photo 📸” I was just observing on the pier the enormous power, calm and beauty that our nature contains, in a second it changes, it accommodates it moves in its own way, it is impressive !!! We must take care of it, defend it, respect it, love it 🙏🏻 See everything as a miracle because everything is a miracle 🌎 suspended in the universe #loquemisojosven #puroamor #mar #momentos A post shared by Esmeralda Ugalde (@esmeoficial) on Apr 26, 2020 at 12:25 pm PDT

Days before, the former participant of ‘Exatlón’ turned on social networks by boasting a great body with a daring sports outfit, with which he exposed his steel abdomen.

.