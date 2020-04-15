Telemundo-

The ideas of Ana Barbara do not stop in his head in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, and now it occurred to him to pay tribute to Roberto Gómez Bolaños, recreating a scene from his hit show “El Chavo del Ocho”.

The singer had the help of Jeronimo Beard, the son who fathered the singer Reyli, and her boyfriend Angel Muñoz. The Mexican made a hairstyle similar to that of Doña Florinda and donned a blue apron, while her son dressed in a sailor suit, like Quico, and the couple dressed up as Professor Jirafales.

The performance received thousands of applauses from his followers, who in a matter of minutes liked his post on Instagram.

