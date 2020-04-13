In quarantine Ana Barbara He has managed to continue pleasing his millions of fans through social networks, as it has not only appeared on his account Instagram accompanied by her children in fun family situations, she has also been as sensual as she is on stage.

View this post on Instagram Enjoying time at home with the sun ☀️🌿 # YoMeMuevoEnCasa #YoMeQuedoEnCasa A post shared by Ana Bárbara (@anabarbaramusic) on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:29 pm PDT

The singer published a video of Tik Tok that he recorded in the kitchen of his house, in which he puts aside cleaning products to start dancing his success “The trap”. Ana Barbara He moves his hips wearing minishorts and a yellow top.

View this post on Instagram @anabarbaramusic #tiktok @tiktok anabarbaraoficial 👸🆎🙌💃💃💃. . #lareinagrupera #beautiful #yomequedoencasa #yomemuevo #latina #dance #baila #dancing #bailando #latrampa #musica #gorgeous #grupero #regionalmexicano #trending #abfans #USA #TEXAS #HTOWN #MEXICO A post shared by Ana Barbara Fans Texas (@bandidostexas) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:32 pm PDT

Ana Barbara has more than one million 700 thousand followers in Instagram; the singer has promoted a lot that people stay at home, taking with good humor the activities she performs.

View this post on Instagram I already chose my “outfit” to go out to cook… 😅 #yomequedoencasa #yomemuevoencasa #stayhome #felizsabado 📸: @roselazavala A post shared by Ana Bárbara (@anabarbaramusic) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:39 pm PDT

