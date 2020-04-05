Telemundo-

Ana Barbara She is enjoying her rest days with her children to the fullest. Proof of this are the videos in which they show the fun moments they have with the family.

A few days ago, the singer shared a video with which she left everyone with their mouths open, since she appears moving her hips coquettishly, a movement she taught her son Maximum Emiliano.

Now, the beautiful Mexican is causing a stir on social networks again by publishing a clip in which it can be seen that she has a fun discussion with the young man for eating all his cookies.

“#Yomequedoencasa but also, I drink at home, don’t you?” Joked the 49-year-old artist.

Watch the video and don’t miss a detail of the nice discussion.

