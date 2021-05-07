Ana Bárbara dedicates a song to Miguel, a young man who narrated the collapse in the Metro – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The collapse on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro reunited Miguel Córdova, the young man who narrated the tragedy of May 3, with the singer Ana Bárbara.

Miguel went viral on social networks when he recounted how he lived the moment when a trab of the elevated section of the ‘Golden Line’ collapsed.

“It shook very ugly, thundered and moved. We ran out when suddenly we fell because the big falsework came down and it was seen how the Metro came down in two. It sank, a horrible despair, “he told Noise on the Net.

The testimony of Miguel Córdova, who lives on the streets south of Mexico City, led him to be sought out by various personalities to offer him shelter, food and employment.

The Ruido en la Red medium managed to locate him again for an interview in which he told how his life has been after leaving his native Tabasco.

During the talk of almost an hour, the young man said that he met Ana Bárbara in a jaripeo in Monterrey and they became such good friends that together they lived “very beautiful experiences”.

“If my Altagracia is watching me: I’m still alive here, did I tell you what? This madman doesn’t crack,” he said.

Miguel assured that at the age of 16, Ana Bárbara “was my great mother” since with her she had a large part of what she lacked in her childhood.

The young man’s message reached ‘La Reina Grupera’, who said she was happy to meet ‘Angie’ again, although with mixed feelings to hear from him again after a tragedy as great as that of the capital Metro.

“Kisses my love. Thank you, my heart feels very beautiful, “he said.

Ana Bárbara took advantage of the reunion, even if it was from a distance, to dedicate one of her greatest successes to Miguel Córdova, “Fruta forbidden”.