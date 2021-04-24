Ana Bárbara confesses that she suffered from the criticism of her marriage to ‘El Pirru’

They say ‘remembering is living’, and that’s just what he did Ana Barbara in a recent interview, when he spoke of the year in which he fell in love with José María Fernández ‘El Pirru’. In 2005, the singer was struck by the businessman, who had become the widower of the actress Mariana Levy, who died in April of that same year. Beyond enjoying the beginnings of their relationship, the interpreter acknowledged that it was very hard, as criticism was the order of the day.

© @ anabarbaramusicAna Bárbara recalled the criticism she suffered after her marriage to ‘El Pirru’

Before the cameras of Mezcal Tv, the Bandido interpreter commented that her relationship with ‘El Pirru’ came to affect her entire environment. “When the universe led me to fall in love with a person who was a widow and that gave him meat, it gave carrion to many media and they made a real hell of everything, of me, of my career, it was very difficult.”

In those years dedicated to her family, Ana Bárbara took care of Mariana Levy’s three children as if they were hers: María Levy (the result of Mariana Levy’s relationship with Ariel López Padilla), Paula Fernández Levy and José Emilio Fernández Levy. Later, the singer had a son with ‘El Pirru’, whom she named José María. Furthermore, Ana is the mother of Emiliano Gallardo Ugalde; of his relationship with Edgar Gallardo and Jerónimo Barba Ugalde, whom he had with the singer Reyli Barba.

© @ anabarbaramusicAna Bárbara with her children and those of her ex-partner, whom she loves as her own

After four years of marriage, in July 2010, the singer announced her separation and divorce from ‘El Pirru’. For the singer this chapter in her life was extremely painful, since in addition to suffering from her breakup, she was facing the separation of her children and those of her ex-husband, who were already almost like brothers. In an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, she revealed how difficult all this was: “That separation was very painful, because I did not lose a family, I lost everything. I was left in the middle of nowhere, I was emotionally shaking like in limbo … ”

Ana Bárbara recalled a very painful anecdote, when the children of ‘El Pirru’ left the house they shared with her in Cancun. “There is an image that I will never forget, of José María my son in the bathroom of his room in Cancun telling me, ‘Mom, why does the house feel so lonely? You can hear the echoes, ‘”he said. “It is very painful and it is something that nobody, nobody can tell you how to live that … that a family dies is something very painful.”