Your browser does not support iframes.

The quarantine due to the coronavirus has been a stage of deep reflection for Ana Barbara, and not only on aspects linked to creativity, since today more than ever it is clear that love for your family knows no limits. And it is that with the travel restrictions that have been imposed as a result of the pandemic, the singer has not been able to meet with her family, because while she is in the United States with her children Emiliano, Jose Maria and Jerome, his mother and his other children, the adoptive ones, Paula and Emilio, remain in Mexico.

Regarding this topic, the 49-year-old Mexican opened her heart and was entirely sensitive to reveal how much she misses them throughout these days, in which she also received the most beautiful displays of affection for the recent celebration of the Day of the Mothers.

Ana Bárbara was most sincere and confessed in an interview with the Mexican television program “Ventaneando” what she values ​​most in her life at the moment, in which, along with the immense love for her loved ones, music It has been his refuge.

“Definitely health, and having some, even pieces of my soul (their children) here with me,” explained the interpreter of “Bandit” and then emphasize another aspect that is difficult. “I miss Paula, I miss Emilio, very much, and when I am with my children here I miss those there, then they have been one of the things that have also caused me that conflict, you see how we see each other very often with my children from Mexico and right now I can’t see them ”, he related.

In the video call, the famous woman also spoke of another harsh circumstance that she has had to face, and that is the fact of staying away from her mother, whom she wanted to consent to during the celebration of Mother’s Day.

“The plan was to invite my mom in these days of May, and it has been hard because it is not easy to have my mom without seeing her for so long and because she made some changes in her life, she moved to another side of Río Verde He went to Mazatlán to be close to a brother, so he has had his difficult moments, and not being able to comfort her, not hugging her has been strong, “he revealed.

View this post on Instagram Mommy of my heart, with eyes full of tears of missing you so much but with the Grace of the Universe to have you alive🙌🏻 mommy, you know that you are that Being full of vibrant energy that taught me with examples the essential principle to subsist in this world which is the strength, without it, no Being would have reason to Be, I LOVE you I bless you I take you with every step I take, if I did not go up earlier this is because I am short of words to make the exact description of what you are in me Soul and heart, sorry for taking 18 years to finish your song but that girl with your eyes “La Yemo” crushed us with her departure and I couldn’t with so much pain! But look on the nice side because now I can sing it to you with guitarist and choirs included incluidos (joke so I forget to cry for a moment) Mamita, @ma_de_lourdes_motta we know that this Mother’s Day is very different because Thanks to another mother (coronavirus) 😝😝🤣🤣🤣🤣 even though I’m dying to be with you, I can’t😩, haaaaa but yes I can love you with all that I am! I LOVE YOU MOTHER DEAR 🙌🏻❤️ A post shared by Ana Bárbara (@anabarbaramusic) on May 10, 2020 at 1:33 pm PDT

For now, the dynamics between her and her family throughout this confinement have been favorable, although she recognizes how complex this can be.

“We are very well, we have our moments, because it is not easy to be 24 hours a day together, that they put up with you and put up with them,” she said of the most sympathetic in the talk, in which she also stressed the importance of staying very active despite the current conditions, of course, without forgetting his fans, to whom he dedicated his most recent song.

“I cannot stop creating. Suddenly the need arose to give the public something new, something very organic, that we finished this song called ‘Para No Extrañarte Tanto’, for what we are living and the strangeness of the parents, of your brothers, because it came as to the case and I am happy to have removed it ”, he pointed out.

Finally, Ana Bárbara spoke of how much she misses that routine to which she is usually accustomed, something that has undoubtedly already affected her state of mind, however she has managed to channel it through music.

“Many things that are common to artists are missed, being on stage singing live, that is something so beautiful that you miss right now, there are many things, that’s why we are sensitive,” he concluded.

DO NOT MISS:

The children of the late Mariana Levy remember her childhood with endearing photos

Chantal Andere defended the ex of the late Mariana Levy

ON VIDEO: Ana Bárbara surprised her mother with an emotional song