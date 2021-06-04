Ana Bárbara celebrates her oldest son’s graduation

In order to Ana Barbara There is nothing more valuable than being present at your children’s most important moments. Recently, the singer celebrated the graduation of his eldest son Máximo Emiliano Gallardo. The 20-year-old studied four years of high school at Culver Military Academy. The Bandido interpreter accompanied her son on his special day and traveled to Indiana –the state where the academy is located– along with her two other minor children, José María and Jerónimo, as well as her fiancé, Ángel Muñoz.

© @ anabarbaramusicAna Bárbara with her three children and her fiance at Emiliano’s graduation

Through her social networks, Ana Bárbara gave a glimpse of this special day for her first-born son, who stole sighs with his full military dress. The singer published a photograph with him and dedicated some emotional words to him, in which she thanked her son for his dedication and effort, in addition to emphasizing how proud she was of him.

© @ anabarbaramusicAna Bárbara highlighted how big her son was: “Not long ago you reached my shoulder. Oh, how time has passed ”.

“When life gives you life and with unconditional love you leave pieces of your soul, the compensation comes from the Universe and I only have to feel grateful🙌🏻 the road has not been exactly easy but if you have to walk again I do it convinced”, it is read at the beginning of your message. “THANKS @gallardoni for being brave and walking it in my imperfect company, that although I have had everything, I have also lived it with courage, that is my legacy, music, songs, sadness but many joys,” adds Ana Bárbara. “I LOVE YOU SON I AM PROUD OF YOU AND I FEEL THE LOVE FOR YOUR BELOVED MOTHER VERY GREAT We ​​go step by step with passion for flats and above all with due prudence🙏🏻”.