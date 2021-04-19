Ana Barbara and her legendary song

Self-love is something that always has to be celebrated, it is that basically self-love is the only thing that saves you, have you heard that phrase of, “LOVE CAN EVERYTHING”? Well, it refers to self-love my dear , not the toxic one. Ana Barbara always knew what she was talking about and we had no idea !!

“Qué Poca” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqSE86DKZY8 this song represents us today, and it is that how many times they have finished they tell you, “It’s not you, it’s me”, It seems like a joke but it’s real, or they told you, “It’s that I’m not well”, “It’s that I’m doing very badly in everything”, “It’s that I can’t keep hurting you, you don’t deserve me” … (laughing emojis), believe me, when someone tells you that you don’t deserve that, listen to them! But the human being tends to cling insatiably to what hurts us, and well, after a while we found out that it was another person who was in life … the “Is that” begin to make sense, that or you think one very crazy strategy to check his cell phone … but that is very toxic, recommended but toxic.

Ana Barbara always knew it, and we ignored her, “I’m not crazy, I’m staying with a guy who I caught fucking with another, how little” Broo, i feel you! Please have dignity and above all a lot of self-love.

As we discussed earlier, self-love is the only thing that can save you in this world of disappointment and selfishness. If you don’t love yourself, if you don’t give yourself your value, if you don’t love yourself, and you don’t realize what you deserve and what you don’t, then there really is no solution.

We bet that at least once in your life this has happened to you, tell us what happened to you!