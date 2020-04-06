Telemundo-

One of the most active singers on social networks during this quarantine, is Ana Barbara, who usually encourages his followers to stay at home, but active.

The famous one joined the movement #YoMeMuevoEnCasa, in order to promote a positive message in these days of isolation due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Together with two of her children, the 49-year-old interpreter prepared to exercise from home and shared with her followers how she does it.

The Mexican expressed the importance of exercising at this time when sedentary lifestyle can affect not only people’s physical health, but also their mental and emotional health.

Because of this, the celebrity also enjoys making fun videos with her children, such as the one she recently reveals that she wiped out all the food in her cupboard.

