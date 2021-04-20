An update to Windows 10 causes errors in games

If you have not installed the latest Windows 10 update, you might be better off postponing it until Microsoft publishes a patch to solve different problems that are weighing on the gamers experience on PC.

There are few times that we have recommended you postpone the installation of these updates to limit potential errors. Despite Microsoft’s attempt to improve stability, the Windows ecosystem is a ‘monster’ in the number of applications, drivers and hardware components of the 900 million computers where it is installed. Microsoft is not able to adjust everything to 100% and history repeats itself with each update: it solves problems, but causes others.

The latest Windows 10 update has put the gamer community. Complaints have come from noticing significant drops in performance, shaky frame rates, stutters, and even complete system crashes with “blue screens of death” when playing triple-A titles like Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Overwatch, and Call. of Duty: Warzone.

Another group of players are experiencing problems with the function of Vertical Sync (V-Sync) that prevents the well-known screen tearing when the monitor’s refresh rate is not able to reach the FPS output of the graphics card. Problems have also been reported on computers that had the Discord social platform client running in the background while playing games.

At the moment it is not clear if these problems are related to specific hardware configurations. These random errors often do not show up on all computers. Personally, with the system fully patched from day one, I have not suffered any of the reported problems.

Beyond gaming, specific issues have been reported on devices like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Studio 2, which saw the update fail to install even after multiple attempts, throwing error codes 0x800f0984 and 0x800f081f. It is not known if it is related to problems with the DNS domain name system, also reported.

Roll back Windows 10 update

It seems that the patch that is causing the problems is the KB5001330. If you have installed it and encountered the above problems, the solution is to uninstall it as follows:

Open the Settings application Click on ‘Update and security’ Click on ‘Windows Update’ Click on ‘View update history’ Go to ‘Uninstall updates’ and mark KB5001330 to uninstall it.

Another good way to prevent these types of errors that are repeated with each update is to have restore points that allow us to revert the operating system to a previous point. Deferring these updates is another measure to consider.