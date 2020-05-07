Against the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 around the world, technology companies, such as those directly linked to services that allow continuity of action and the maintenance of the relationship with the customer, such as computing solutions in cloud and digital security.

In the past few weeks, financial markets have started to recover their losses, giving some highlights in the stock market, mainly to companies with cloud computing systems. One of them is Salesforce, which was already in high demand for its digital transformation services.

In an unprecedented survey in Brazil, carried out by the global technology consulting and research company ISG (Information Services Group), represented and distributed in Brazil by TGT Consult, an IT management consulting and research company, presents an x-ray of the ecosystem Salesforce in the Brazilian market and shows its main transformations and trends.

According to the ISG Provider Lens ™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners – Brazil 2020 report, even though it is one of the newest providers in Brazil – compared to the industry giants – Salesforce has been gaining more and more space in the market, registering a expressive growth year after year.

According to the research author and partner at TGT Consult, Mauricio Ohtani, there are many factors that contribute to this constant growth, among them is the fact that more than ever “this is the moment of cloud computing”. From corporate systems to business-critical environments, Salesforce offers an easy-to-use application that has become essential for companies, competing with established competitors such as Oracle, Microsoft and SAP in the Brazilian market. With a global sales history of US $ 1 billion realized in the first 10 years of life, to more than US $ 10 billion in the last decade, the company is one of the leaders that delivers great value to customers and is the fourth largest technology in the world.

Mauricio Ohtani explains that the ISG Provider Lens ™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners – Brazil 2020 report reinforces that, “although Salesforce is a system widely adopted by large companies, it has now gained an important share of the intermediate market, as it offers attractive solutions for small and medium companies for the ease of implementation, without requiring the involvement of IT, and for the possibility of acquiring the right to use as needed “.

In today’s reality, this can be an opportunity for companies that have not virtualized their sales force and even need to transition their operations to the cloud in order to allow better remote work, or even increase their productivity by betting on new technologies.

In Brazil alone, today there are more than 70 partner providers in the Salesforce ecosystem. To analyze the quality of service of these partners, the ISG Provider Lens ™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners – Brazil 2020 report was divided into 4 quadrants: Implementation & Integration Services; Implementation Services for Core Clouds; Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud and Managed Application Services Source.

The companies Accenture, Cognizant and Deloitte, which act as partner providers, are at the top of the ranking, occupying the position of leaders in the four quadrants. Next are Infosys and PwC leaders in three quadrants. The study also counts with a Rising Stars rating, of providers on the rise, that is, companies with a promising portfolio that are on the way to reach the position of leader in the next 12 to 24 months. As is the case with Appirio, leader in two quadrants and Rising Stars in two more.

The full report was made available by Cognizant and can be accessed at: http://global.cognizant.com/l/297592/2020-04-24/2j8686.

