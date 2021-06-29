An unprecedented heat wave hits the northwestern US

15 minutes. The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Monday of the “historic heat wave” with unprecedented temperatures throughout the northwest of the country.

According to the NWS bulletin, the highest temperatures of this heat wave are expected on the Pacific Ocean coast and will move to inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cities like Seattle (Washington) and Portland (Oregon) could register their all-time highs today.

Forecasters expect temperatures to be 5 degrees Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit) above their current-time averages in both Washington and Oregon, with highs between 38 and 43 degrees Celsius (100 and 110 Fahrenheit).

Record temperatures

The meteorological bulletin insists that a record of temperatures of the entire historical series is expected, whose records date back to 1940.

The NWS also advises that “this level of heat is extremely dangerous and can be fatal if proper precautions are not taken.”

On Sunday evening the city of Seattle registered a high of 40C (104F), the hottest day since 1945 when the official temperature record began at Seattle Tacoma Airport. The previous record of 19C (103C) was recorded in 2009.

Last Saturday, 41 people went to emergency rooms in King County for heat-related illness, said James Apa, a spokesman for public health in that county.

In Portland, more than 6,000 Portland General Electric subscribers were without power last weekend when temperatures rose to 44.5 C (112 F)