An unknown Van Gogh breaks record and is auctioned for 13 million euros in Paris

A never-before-seen painting by Vincent Van Gogh breaks a record by being sold well above its estimated price in Paris.

Few examples of Van Gogh paintings belong to private collections. At present, many of them are part of the collection of cultural institutions and museums, which allow their public display. However, a new piece broke any expectations when it was sold in 13 million euros in Paris, after a century of never having been exhibited.

A work valued above its price

Art historians who they valued the work, titled Scene from Rue à Montmartre, they estimate that it was painted around 1877. Today, the piece sold for 13 million 91 thousand euros, according to the auction house Sotheby’s. Originally, however, it was thought that it would be sold in no more than 8 million euros.

For this reason, according to the same institution, the sale price broke any record that the artist would have had in all of France. This was the culminating work at an event where they were sold 33 other paintings authored by Degas, Magritte, Modigliani, Klee and Rodin, to name a few.

Scene de Rue à Montmartre belongs to a series of more than 200 paintings that Van Gogh produced during his time in Paris. In this one, you can see the view of the windmills that were in the bohemian neighborhood of Montmartre which, at that time, was on the outskirts of the city.

A one-of-a-kind piece

Although it is not considered one of its most splendid pieces, it is a reality that its historical value lies in the period in which it was painted. In the same way, it shows clear examples of ocher tones of the “dutch palette“, Suitable for painting a scene from border area of ​​the French capital.

Furthermore, according to Aurelie Vandevoorde, Director of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby’s in Paris, Finding an example from the Montmartre series is quite an event:

“The paintings in the Montmartre series are rare: it is very likely that they will attract a lot of interest from private buyers, the main Van Gogh collectors around the world and probably also from institutions,” said the expert AFP before the sale.

Beyond the remarkable sale price, no information regarding the identity of the buyer has been disclosed. However, Claudia Mercier, an auctioneer hired by the owners of the painting, highlighted the fact that the work had been analyzed by the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam that, in his words, “had shown a great interest in the work“.

