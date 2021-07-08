An unknown species of dinosaur the size of a bus discovered in Castellón

The herbivore lived 130 million years ago and its jaw has been identified

It is a kind of “iguanodon”

Between 6 and 8 meters long and almost a ton in weight. The new dinosaur found in Castellón was as big as a bus. It lived in the Iberian Peninsula “shortly after” the Jurassic, about 130 million years ago.

The fossil remains of the dinosaur were found at a site in Portell (Castellón) in 1998 but now their analysis has revealed that it is a hitherto unknown species, similar to a large “iguanodon” (giant iguana).

Field work -first- and laboratory -after- have also made it possible to verify that the new dinosaur described by science is a herbivore that is closely related to other similar ones that inhabited what is now China and Niger (Africa).

Two decades of research

Scientists from the Jaime I University (UJI) of Castellón and the University of Valencia have participated in the research, directed by the paleontologist Andrés Santos-Cubedo, and the results that have been obtained after several years of research and verification appear published today in the American magazine Plos One.

Herbivorous, large and robust, with teeth similar to those of an iguana, the new dinosaur has been baptized as “Portellsaurus sosbaynati”.

The scientific name thus combines the name of the locality where it has been found (Portell) with the Greek word “sauros” (lizard) to describe the genus; and the name of the Spanish geologist Vicente Sos Baynat – the first scientist to receive the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the UJI – to nominate the species.

A jaw, the key to identifying the dinosaur

Researchers have described the new species of dinosaur after finding and studying the fossil remains of an almost complete jaw -the right one- found in one of the sites in Portell, northwest of the province of Castellón, one of the areas of the Iberian Peninsula. where more dinosaur remains have been found and cataloged.

The results of this work are part of a project that began in 2016 and in which Andrés Santos-Cubedo and Sergi Meseguer (from the Jaime I University of Castellón) have participated as main researchers; Carlos de Santisteban (University of Valencia) and Begoña Poza (from the Grup Guix de Villareal).

The paleontologist Andrés Santos-Cubedo has explained that the right tooth found in one of the Portell sites has a “unique” combination of features and he has stressed that there is no similar material anywhere else in the world.

Santos-Cubedo has specified that the new species of dinosaur they have described is closely related to the Chinese dinosaur “Bolong” and the African “Ouranosaurus” ·.

And he has specified that in the same site where they have found this jaw (that of Mas de Curolles II) and in another nearby (that of Mas de Clapises) they have gathered so far a collection of more than 250 dinosaur fossil remains whose study in the laboratory is still being carried out and that could belong to the same species that has now been described or to others.

But more funds will be needed – he pointed out – to be able to prepare and study all the material that paleontologists have found in the area and to undertake new excavation campaigns that allow more fossils to be recovered in an area where, together with Aragon and Catalonia, more non-avian dinosaurs (species halfway between the more classical dinosaurs and birds) have been described.

The researcher explained that other dinosaurs that could coexist with the “Portellsaurus sosbaynati” have been described in the deposits of the province of Castellón, including several theropods and crocodylomorphs, and that fish teeth and the remains of various invertebrates have also been found.

Spain, land of dinosaurs

Santos-Cubedo has specified that in Spain “only” there are 25 species of dinosaurs that have been described for the first time for science from the fossils recovered in deposits such as Mas de Curolles, and that the remains found now correspond to the oldest dinosaur species in the province of Castellón – about 130 million years old-.

And he stressed that the sites have not yet been excavated “in depth” and other fossils have already been detected that are pending to be extracted from the earth and that will be added to those that have been located in nearby towns, such as Cinctorres or Morella. and that they could also reveal that it is species new and unknown to science.