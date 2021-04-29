“An uncle appears there and says that everything is fine and the future is great”

Former Prime Minister Felipe González assured this Thursday that “one of the words that most used in any type of populist caudillismo is freedom “, although this” never refer to that of others “ but to “theirs.”

González has expressed himself this way in the preview of the first episode of his podcast, titled Infrequent Tunes, and in which he lamented that “the reality that people live in anguish every day does not correspond to the debate that every day” can be heard in Parliament. In this way, the former chief executive has pointed to populism that offers citizens “a simple answer to a complex problem” in “situations of crisis, stress and anguish.”

“At the time that Spain lives an absence of leadership is seen from the institutional respect and the centrality of governing for all. The absence of the will to transversality, when it is most needed, that is evident “, he maintained. In this first episode, called Leadership versus CaudillismoGonzález lamented that in current politics there are no leaders who offer “a project with a medium and long-term dimension with the least possible mercenary character.”

Charge against politicians seeking to “stay in power”

Leaders, the former president has continued, do not ask for a project for themselves or to stay “in power”, but rather “serve the citizens.” In the same way, González has lamented that politicians do not take “charge of the state of mind of others.”

“When everything is wrong, a guy appears there and says that everything is fine and that the future is great. Hey, but you are not living the reality of suffering that I am living”, has criticized. Precisely, the former socialist leader has referred to the clash “between the right to health and the right to move freely” that has arisen as a result of the pandemic. “It is an extraordinarily delicate issue that is justified in situations of absolute necessity, such as a period of pandemic,” he justified.

Along these lines, González has referred to the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to praise her management against the coronavirus. “These days Merkel appears before the public opinion at three in the morning after having spent 12 hours working with the presidents of the Lander”, has remembered.

Merkel, González continued, pointed out “with a terrifying simplicity” that the health situation was not “good” and that it was necessary to “take decisions and precautions”. “But first she has worked 12 hours of meeting. She,” he stressed, recalling that in “politics, as in life, it is not unusual to screw up.” “What is strange is that the one who screwed up does not get it out quickly,” he lamented.