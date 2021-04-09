an unbreakable iPhone charging cable

This Xiaomi cable for iPhone is unbreakable and much cheaper than the official one.

Despite the large number of Apple haters that exist today, no one can doubt that the devices of the Cupertino guys are of great quality. IPhones have some of the best designs on the market and to top it off, they are made with fairly premium materials.

Unfortunately we cannot say the same for many of its accessories such as charging cables. Because unlike other Apple products, the charging cables of the bitten apple company, which by the way are not cheap at all, they seem to be made to break after a few months of use.

Now, Xiaomi, one of the most important companies in the Android market, has achieved what seemed impossible to many. Make a charging cable for the iPhone that cannot be broken. Ironies of life.

This is the unbreakable iPhone charging cable made by Xiaomi

What Apple hasn’t accomplished in years, Xiaomi does in a flash. It is a USB type C to Lightning charging cable with support for fast charging and MFi certification or what is the same, ideal for iPhone. Its main characteristic is that it is supposed to be unbreakable.

To do this, this 1 meter long cable, has successfully passed thousands of tough endurance tests. As if that were not enough, it supports fast charging of up to 20W, promising to charge more than 50% of the iPhone 12 battery in less than 30 minutes.

Another of its main advantages compared to the official Apple cable is its price. While the official Apple product costs about 39.99 euros in its store, this one from Xiaomi can be found in online stores such as AliExpress for a figure around 10 euros.

