An ultra-right group confronts Iglesias during his visit to a neighborhood association in Coslada

Four individuals from an extreme right-wing group, Bastión Frontal, boycotted an act of United We Can with a neighborhood association in Coslada (Madrid) this Tuesday, according to the party spokesperson, Isabel Serra, on her Twitter account.

In the video that Serra has published, you can see how four men yell at Pablo Iglesias: “Out with the caste of our neighborhoods” and the candidate for the Community of Madrid approaches them and says something intelligible. In the background, you can also hear: “Yes, you can!”

For its part, the far-right group has uploaded another video to Twitter telling Iglesias to return to Galapagar and stop taking an interest in working-class neighborhoods only in campaign.