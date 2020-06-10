Santo Domingo, Jun 10 . .- In a literature class at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) the teacher interrupts a soliloquy about her academic achievements to release an outburst about the braids of a student: “how ugly, what ridiculous, “he says, addressing a young woman of Haitian origin.

None of the people who crowded the classroom, more than 50, come out in defense of the aforementioned against this sign of racism: “what you have only Haitians from the shore do,” the academic snaps at a perplexed Ana María. Belique, explains this activist in statements to Efe.

That is more than ten years ago. It was his second day of class at the university, which he agreed to after three years of tireless efforts, including going through the courts, to obtain his birth certificate and study sociology, a feat due to his Haitian descent, he says.

“I did not return to his class, I threw away the material,” admits Ana María, born in a batey (sugar mill) in the Dominican Republic, the daughter of immigrants from Haiti. In return, he committed himself to defending the rights of Haitian descendants, an activism for which he has suffered persecution, threats and attempts at aggression on multiple occasions.

AT THE POINT OF VIEW OF THE ULTRANATIONALISTS

The hatred towards Belique has materialized again this Tuesday, days after Efe interviewed her, during an activity called in rejection of the death of the American George Floyd and against racism, the only mobilization organized to date in the Dominican Republic to condemn the crime.

The ultranationalist organization The Old Dominican Order considered the initiative as a “provocation” and an affront to the Dominican identity, so it called on its supporters to “stand up against the Haitian invader” and “Ana Belique and her terrorist NGO” Reconoci .do.

The act ended abruptly and incidentally when members of that group confronted the organizers forcing the intervention of the Police, who took Ana María in a van, although during the altercation, while they rebuked her, she only held a banner. with the motto “Black Lives matter”, as Efe witnessed.

THE MATICES OF DOMINICAN RACISM

When talking about Floyd’s murder, the nuances that differentiate Dominican racism from that which occurs in the United States and other countries come to light.

“Dominican racism is not white against black, it is black against the same black” -he points out- an animosity that, on many occasions, comes from black or mulatto people, who constitute 80% of the population.

“Following the death of George Floyd, in the United States not only African-American groups are mobilizing. No, also Latinos and a large part of white society. There is more awareness and solidarity” than in the Dominican Republic, he affirms.

For Belique, Dominicans have understood this crime “as a matter for Afro-Americans that does not affect them as blacks in this country”, where racism is an ultra-nationalist hatred directed at the Haitian skin.

This is a consequence, in part, of the entrenchment of a historical past between the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. Still weighing for many the 22 years of occupation of the Dominican Republic by Haiti between 1822 and 1844, the year of Dominican independence that is celebrated every February 27.

Perhaps that is why there was no movement of rejection, not even an official statement from the authorities when in 2015 a young man hanged on a tree appeared in Santiago (north). “They killed him for being black and Haitian,” laments Ana María.

THE JUDGMENT OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL

Added to social stigmatization is the problem of the lack of documents. The 2013 Constitutional Court (TC) ruling denies nationality to the children of undocumented aliens, a ruling that is the basis of Belique’s activism and organization.

“The maximum expression of Dominican racism against the black population of Haitian descent” is the 2013 TC ruling. “If you want to talk about racism you cannot stop talking” about that ruling, which basically affects people of Haitian origin born in the country.

The international criticism provoked by the resolution led to the implementation, in June 2014, of the National Plan for the Regularization of Foreigners (PNRE) to provide identity documents and residence permits to foreigners residing irregularly in the country.

Official figures indicate that 244,366 Haitians signed up for the plan, but according to the National Roundtable for Migration and Refugees (Menamird) some 28,000 are in legal “limbo”, awaiting review of their cases.

BLACK DOLLS

Ana María has another front open to curb racism with tenderness through the Black Dolls project, an initiative consisting of the development of workshops where the women of the bateyes learn to make cloth dolls and in which, while they sew, they speak of identity and discrimination, giving them an empowerment option, an economic opportunity, and an injection of self-esteem.

Maria Montecelos

