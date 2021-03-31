An outbreak was detected in a nursing home where everyone was already vaccinated with the two doses

The Ministry of Health has detected the first outbreak of coronavirus in a nursing home since end of last February. The outbreak has been registered in a residence in Langreo, where eight positives have been confirmed, of which one has required hospital admission and the rest are asymptomatic.

All had been vaccinated with the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

In addition, Asturias explains that between March 23 and 29, another thirteen positives in eleven socio-sanitary centers of the 270 that exist in the community, compared to the four cases detected in the network in the previous week.

In the same period, there were seven deaths of people with a positive PCR result whose domicile was a residential center for the elderly, the same as in the previous week.