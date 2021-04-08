An original of the first Superman comic, sold for a record $ 3.25 million

The “holy grail” of Superman comics, the issue in which the superhero is first featured, has broken a sales record by being acquired this week at auction for 3.25 million dollars (2,726,000 euros), reported on social networks the comic-book sales portal Comicconnect.

“I am really excited to announce that we have broken a world sales record from the first issue of Action Comics […]. The holy grail of the holy grails, Superman’s first appearance the superhero it all started with, ‘”Commicconnect co-director Vicent Zurzolo said in a brief statement posted on his Facebook page.

The life of this specimen started in 1938, when it was acquired by 10 cents. Since then it has been sold at least three times, the last in 2018 for more than two million dollars, points out the television channel CNN, which ensures that the condition of the copy is excellent.

“This 83 year old comic is in near pristine condition and is a sight to behold “, Zurzolo said in a statement collected by CNN.

Its state of conservation is valued at 8.5 out of 10, according to the company “Certified Guaranty Company (CGC)”, whose expertise is used to determine the status of comics.

A private collector

The buyer is a private collector whose name has not been released.

In 2014, another copy of the first issue of Action Comics was sold for 3.2 million of dollars through the eBay sales portal, The Washington Post reported then, which claimed that in 2011 another had been sold for 2.1 million.

That last specimen had been valued with a 9, according to the CGC scale.

The difference between the two copies does not exceed $ 50,000, but it has been enough, as Zurzolo assures, for this number to enter the annals of the Guinness Book of Records.