An operation dismantles a group dedicated to cheating in video games

Chinese police forces have carried out an operation against a group of criminals who were engaged in cheating on different video game platforms. In addition, they also provided their services to other users for rates ranging from $ 10 to $ 200 a day. With their methods they had managed to introduce cheats in various video games and win the sum of $ 76 million. Chinese police have seized more than $ 46 million in assets.

The world of video games is becoming more and more widespread and international tournaments produce great income for users who are able to win them. Winning by being honest is difficult and requires concentration and a lot of practice. Therefore, some users decide to cheat to win these tournaments more easily and without wasting any time. The group of criminals arrested had created the world’s largest plot network, according to available law enforcement sources.

Just yesterday, the British media BBC echoed the tremendous news that has come from Asia. Among the seized assets you will find quite a few sports cars.