An operation against squatting and drug trafficking in the UVA of Hortaleza leaves more than 20 detainees

The National Police has deployed with the first lights of this Friday a macrooperation against squatting and drug trafficking in the UVA of Hortaleza which has resulted, for the moment, with the arrest of 23 people, three of them minors. No further arrests are ruled out because the police operation remains open.

In the macro network 200 agents from different units participated: from officials attached to the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) to units with dogs to detect money and drugs, through the Operational Group of Technical Inspections (GOIT) and the helicopter.

On deployment, which has begun around 7:00 a.m. In the surroundings of Abegondo street, the Municipal Police and the Social Housing Agency of the Community of Madrid have also collaborated.

According to the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police, the agents have simultaneously entered the 11 narco-houses and two storage rooms, some of them interconnected and strongly protected, whose squatters allegedly used them for drug dealing and in some cases for planting marijuana.

In illegally squatted buildings, police officers marijuana plants have been seized, but mostly unspecified amounts of cocaine and hashish. Pistols, a shotgun and several bladed weapons have also been found, as well as utensils for the cultivation and treatment of drugs and several dogs, some of them of a dangerous breed.

Throughout the morning, 23 people have been arrested, of which three are minors, although the National Police keeps the operation open and does not rule out new arrests. The people who are already in police custody are accused of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal group and two of them are also accused of money laundering. In the next few hours they will go to court.

The National Police has called this operation ‘Carroza 3’, a name that is due to the fact that this is the third time that narco-warehouses have been dismantled in this area of ​​the Hortaleza neighborhood. According to police sources, they have been conducting investigations for the operation that took place this Friday for more than a year.

The acting Housing Minister, whose department depends on the Social Housing Agency thanked the Police for their work.

The Social Housing Agency collaborates with @policia in the intervention on drugs that is taking place in squatted homes in the UVA of Hortaleza and we thank the people of Madrid for the work of the National Police Force. @HousingCMadrid @ComunidadMadrid – 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℙ𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕫 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕚𝕒 (@davidperez) May 7, 2021

“The AVS collaborates with the National Police in the intervention on drugs that is taking place in some squatted houses in the UVA of Hortaleza“David Pérez wrote on his Twitter account.” We thank the people of Madrid for the work of the National Police Force, “he added.