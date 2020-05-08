98.css is a CSS file that takes semantic html and makes it look nice. Or at least that’s the way the developer behind the project describes it. In other words, it is a CSS library to build interfaces that look like Windows 98.

The idea is to offer everything a design system to recreate old interfaces as closely as possible, like those of the old Microsoft operating system. Yes, those interfaces where the buttons are very well defined, just like the checkboxes, the text boxes, the bars, etc.

Zero JavaScript

The main objective of this project is accessibility. The library depends on the use of semantic HTML and does not contain any JavaScript, all it does is style your HTML code using some CSS. Which means that 98.css is compatible with your favorite frontend framework.

To use the library there is a guide within the same website, there are also examples of its use with React, and with JavaScript. You can install it from the project’s launch page on GitHub, or you can use npm.

For its creator, 98.css is simply a silly and fun project to exercise your open source muscle with, but other than that it is still an interesting project to compare old interfaces from before with modern ones. Especially because of the accessibility issue.

The current UI design, especially on the desktop, although more streamlined have to be desired in terms of accessibility. The little differentiation of colors and reliefs in toolbars, buttons and menus tend to be quite confusing. At the time of Windows 98 things were perhaps not so “nice”, but they were functional. There is a debate there.

