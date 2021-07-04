An open mike catches Cristina Pardo in her latest ‘Liarla Pardo’: “Fuck, buddy”

Cristina Pardo in her latest ‘Liarla Pardo’. (Photo: laSexta)

The laSexta journalist Cristina Pardo has put an end to Liarla Pardo this Sunday after three years. The communicator will make the leap together with Iñaki López, host of laSexta Noche, to Más Vale Tarde after the departure of Mamen Mendizábal.

The show has had it all from the beginning. As soon as she started, the host introduced her collaborators, Gonzalo Miró, Marc Vidal, Ramoncín and Celia Villalobos, who entered with bangs as if it were Pardo’s own.

The Basque chef David de Jorge has also entered the beginning of the program to make a kind of presentation: “With the great Cristina, with Gonzalo Empotrator, with Celia, who is hungry all the time and I love it, I would marry you, with the great Ramón and, above all, with the viewers ”.

Jorge has commented that in the program “there will be guarringondadas” and that they will laugh for a while. “We will lose heart for a while. The great Troy, who has a good rhyme, will do some of his and there will be a surprise. Liarla Pardo is a constant surprise, a strong hug and Cristina I love you, agg Cristina ”, the cook finished.

In the background, an open mic has caught Pardo’s spontaneous reaction, which could not have been more natural: “Damn, buddy, I’m shitting my milk.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE