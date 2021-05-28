An open microphone in ‘Informativos Telecinco’ plays a trick on Pedro Piqueras after a Vox video

This Thursday, Pedro Piqueras has lived a uncomfortable moment in Informativos Telecinco because of an open microphone after a Vox video in the Ceuta Assembly.

The President of the Plenary decided to suspend it after a debate on the installation of a roundabout on the periphery lead to an exchange of insults loudly between Carlos Verdejo, Vox spokesperson, and the other formations because of the migration crisis.

“What seems a shame to me is that you did not appear in all these days around here, “said Juan Vivas, from the PP, in the assembly this Thursday morning.” You were missing and I was proposing a defense strategy for Ceuta while Vox wanted to set fire to Ceuta for the greater glory of populism“.

Twitter did not ignore what was heard in Informativos Telecinco after the broadcast of this fragment, because when they returned to the set, Pedro Piqueras was looking sideways to the side and was heard saying “whore”.

Pedro Piqueras, after a video, just said: “Son of a bitch”, or was it my thing? – Todo_Betis (@ RBB_betis_1907) May 27, 2021

After the images of the plenary session of Ceuta where Vox complained about the massive influx of immigrants, Pedro Piqueras has been heard a “son of a bitch” who has gone live. Pedro always on my team! – Mr. Warnimont (@SrWarnimont) May 27, 2021

Pedro Piqueras just said hdp ???! – Bҽʅéɳ 🎨🤿💚🇪🇸 # вarışardυç (@ ElCuartoGato66) May 27, 2021

Some tweeters laughed at the moment and considered that the presenter was angry, but many were those who They criticized because they considered that he had said “son of a bitch”, perhaps addressing the Vox spokesperson or to another of the representatives of the Plenary.