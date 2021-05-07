An online petition to cancel Tokyo 2020 already has hundreds of thousands of supporters

An online petition requesting the cancellation of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Due to the pandemic today, it exceeded 200,000 signatures.

The campaign, started on May 5 by the well-known Japanese lawyer and activist Kenji Utsunomiya, is aimed at the presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Thomas Bach and Andrew Parsons. Also to the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide suga, to the minister in charge of the Olympics, Tamayo Marukawa, to the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko koike, and the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto.

The initiative asks to use the resources allocated to these events to “protect lives” and denounces that “the pandemic is far from over “ and that for this reason your organization will put human lives at risk.

The celebration of the Olympic Games and Paralympics “It will not be possible without the help of countless healthcare workers, medical institutions and valuable medical resources. However, several medical professionals have already publicly said that there is no room for further lawsuits.”explains the request.

Medical personnel in Japan have rebelled against the plan to deploy 10,000 of them for the Olympic Games in a moment of enormous pressure due to the fourth wave in Japan, which currently has the state of emergency activated in the most populated regions and that, due to the rise in infections, will be extended until the end of May.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was a petition presented by the organizing committee for the Japan Nursing Association (JNA) will provide 500 professionals to work “voluntarily” during the Games.

“It is very possible that celebrating the Olympics will provide a scenario of super contagion that worsens the situation in which we are already”, add the request.

Just yesterday, the IOC announced the signing of an agreement for Pfizer Y BioNTech donate doses of their vaccine against COVID-19 to the participants in the Games, including athletes, coaches, federation and representatives of national committees, although all the logistical details of this decision are not yet known.

The Change.org petition concludes by asking those responsible for the organizations involved to listen “voices from inside and outside Japan” calling for the cancellation of the Games And, in that sense, remember that polls in the Asian country show that 80% of those consulted do not want Tokyo 2020 to be held.