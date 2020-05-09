The consumer makes decisions all the time, from the content that will influence their purchase, the image of the product that will determine their decision at the point of sale, or the history of a certain brand that will faithfully help their preference for it for a long time.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of in these decisions is that there are subjects that help to study the decision made by the consumer as offered by the consumer. Management Program – Neuromarketing: New consumer habits.

Within this complete program you will be able to appeal to tools, techniques and knowledge that stand out within neuroscience, to obtain non-conscious responses from the consumer to different stimuli.

Over 12 hours you can develop the best tools that will help you research the market to position yourself in the consumer’s mind.

Among the benefits of this text are:

– You will obtain all the knowledge to carry out segmentations in the market.

– You will learn the new techniques to carry out market studies.

– You will get a clear vision about consumer behavior in the purchase decision.

– You will understand the importance of communication as an element of advertising.

– You will apply new techniques in your neuromarketing strategies.

– You will know everything about sensory or sensitive marketing.

Temary:

– What is neuromarketing?

How does the human mind make decisions?

How “Neuro – sales” applies to sales

How to sell without selling

– The brand

How is the brand built?

The purpose is the value of your brand

Defining your DNA, the genetics of a sale product

Symbolic brand codes How to identify and know how to identify them?

Trends vs. Neuromarketing

Neuromarketing as an added value of your brand

– The client

The “art” of designing my client Buyer persona

Priming how to influence customer response

The principle of client sensory seduction

Keys to neuromarketing to conquer the consumer in 2020.

Empathy Maps

Neuroinsights

Emotions and symbolic value

– Customer & User Experience

The time and space of a sale

Best selling environments What is the best selling experience? OFF & ONLINE

Language, behavior and attitude of a good seller

– Measure and focus on results

Defining objectives and visualizing your new strategy

Marketing Analytics (What can you measure)

Implement your own KPI´s results indicators

