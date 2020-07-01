At Online Diploma in Digital Marketing that Marketing School Teach online, you will discover the role played by the digital tools at hand, to achieve with them to design a digital marketing plan that will give you effective results.

Within this diploma you will discover what elements you can implement and what strategies you can design so that your company is profitable to this adaptation, detonating to the maximum the digital resources with which you can do business in the face of the new reality in which we find ourselves.

Request your admission

Among the goals that the Diploma is:

The most appropriate communication techniques within digital marketing.

Fully understand the digital environment

Know how to implement a digital advertising campaign

Measure the results of a strategy

Strategic digital marketing

The legal resources that will help your digital strategy

Social networks and the impact they have on your digital branding

Pay your registration online

The Diploma consists of five modules.

Module 1

You have the fundamentals in digital marketing, such as its key concepts, the tools you can play, transmedia storytelling and how to integrate the digital shopper in the new digital media.

Module 2

You will learn everything in digital branding, such as web conversion, measurement of performance metrics, use of SEO, Mobile Marketing and native advertising, plus you will learn to build an online media plan.

Module 3

You will know how to prepare a digital planning from the setting of objectives to the execution of strategic actions and the selection of channels that help optimize your actions.

Module 4

Regarding the interactive legislation that you will learn in the fourth module, you will be able to know all the details such as data protection, regulations on digital advertising, the rights and obligations that you must comply with in digital matters, as well as the illegal use of trademarks.

Module 5

Regarding social media, you can analyze the behavior through these platforms, implement an organic outreach strategy against the paid one, as well as the operation of the algorithms of the social networks.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299