An old woman takes advantage of her vaccination to ask for help in a note: “I am kidnapped”

A 85 year old woman that she was being held against her will by her daughter and her son-in-law in Mexico City, managed to get rid of her captors by taking advantage of the fact that she had to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

As reported in a statement by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, the events occurred recently at a vaccination point in the district of Iztapalapa.

The woman, who came accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law, took advantage of their neglect to give the nurse a note who gave him the injection. In this letter, the victim “denounced her companions for locking her up at her home and keeping her in deplorable conditions, in addition to suffering humiliation.”

The content of the letter has been reproduced by some local media, and in it you can read the message of help from the old woman: “Help me please, I’m kidnapped for my daughter and her husband. I’ve been locked up here for a year and they won’t let me go out even at the door of the house. I ask you to get me out of here, please, “the note indicated.

The distress call was answered by the nurse, who brought the case to the attention of the authorities who were watching the vaccination center at that time.

After taking the woman to “a safe place”, the agents they arrested the couple, a 39-year-old woman identified as the complainant’s daughter, and her husband, a 59-year-old man.