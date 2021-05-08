An old woman dies in a residence in Girona where half of the workers refused to be vaccinated

An outbreak of coronavirus that occurred in the Pla de Martís nursing home in Esponellà (Girona) has caused the death of one of its residents, while another 21 people, including residents and workers, are infected.

Among those affected are five workers, of whom none were vaccinated, and 16 older, all of them asymptomatic, confirms the agency ACN. These five workers were not the only ones who refused to be vaccinated, reports Cadena SER, since almost half of the workforce of 37 workers, 17, they were not vaccinated against Covid.

The victim is an old woman of advanced age and who had previous pathologies.

The Banyoles Basic Care team is doing monitoring of the 16 elderly people who have been infected and the five nursing home workers have been isolated.

Coronavirus cases were detected at the end of March in a routine screening of his workers, when two of them, who did not want to be vaccinated, tested positive.

In the affected residence they live in total 50 elders, 46 of which already had the complete schedule of the vaccine since February.