An old man rescued Monday from a window has died this Friday after rushing through the balcony

The almost 90-year-old man rescued last Monday when he was leaning on the windowsill of a house in the Vigo neighborhood of Navia, on a 12th floor, died this Friday after rushing into an interior patio.

As confirmed by 112 sources and police sources, this man rushed in first thing in the morning from this Friday to an interior patio of the building located on Teixugueiras street.

It was an individual who alerted Emergencies after verifying that a male had fallen from a significant height and was lying in an interior courtyard. Emergency medical officers and police officers traveled to the place, but they could do nothing to save his life.

It so happens that this same man was rescued last Monday by neighbors and National Police agents, when he was lying on the outside window sill of a 12th floor, on Teixugueiras Street. At that time, the man was disoriented and a neighbor hooked him by the belt to prevent him from falling into the void.

Soon after, police officers came to his aid and they managed to get it inside the house. The man was taken by ambulance to the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital for an examination, but later returned home and this Friday he died.