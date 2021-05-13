An Old Classmate Spills Tea on Prince William and Kate Middleton

Things we knew: Prince William and Kate Middleton met and fell in love in college after he saw her walking a fashion show in what we can all agree was a truly iconique outfit. Things we didn’t know? He was fully SMITTEN from day 1.

A former college classmate of William and Kate’s named Laura Warshauer spoke to People for the magazine’s special William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years, and said that they “definitely had chemistry” from the beginning:

“Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her. When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, ‘Wow, this could really be something.’ “

^ Kate and Wills back in the olden days of 2006.

I mean, clearly it was something because these two were engaged by 2010 after 9 years of friendship / dating. As People notes, they opened up about their college days together in their engagement interview, with Kate saying “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early. “

Meanwhile, William noted that “We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff. “

Cute! Guess the rest is history!

