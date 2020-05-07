The trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ Realized by Christopher Nolan He showed us a new facet of Batman that had stayed in the past, a dark and realistic character that fascinated fans of the character, in addition to attracting new fans of this hero, since he returned to his great intelligence, so to a certain extent it did not require sophisticated weapons to defeat the villains and perhaps very few noticed the tips of Batman’s gloves helped defeat the villains.

This new reinvention of Batman by Nolan gave meaning to each of the things the character takes, from the mask, the cape, even the tips or blades that the character has in his gloves, something that had not been explored in previous film adaptations and even being very important in their battles.

Perhaps very few noticed that the tips of Batman’s gloves helped beat the villains in all three movies, being even more important than their vehicles. in ‘Batman Begins’ shows us that this accessory is used by the League of Shadows, so he decides to add them to his suit and at the end of the film he has a fight with Ra’s al Ghul who has a sword and Batman uses these points to break the sword, which makes it possible to beat Ra’s.

In ‘The Dark knight’, Joker He has Batman on the ground and to be able to free himself, he throws these points against the face of Joker to finally throw him into the void and thus prevent him from exploding two boats. Finally in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Batman is fighting hand to hand against Bane and use these same tips to break this villain’s mask in order to beat him.

As we see, these small weapons that had not been previously taken into account showed that they are much more lethal than many of the sophisticated weapons that he has used throughout the character’s history.