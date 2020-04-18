Patricia Báez Rocha, Undersecretary of Risk Management and Civil Protection of the Ministry of National Security, died this Thursday of a strange pneumonia. The news generated a strong impact on the portfolio led by Sabina Frederic. From the Ministry of Security they were concerned to clarify that death occurred from bilateral pneumonia and was not a case of coronavirus.

As they pointed out to Infobae Ministry sources, Báez Rocha had undergone two tests of Covid-19 and the Malbrán Institute had confirmed this Friday that the results had been negative. In any case, as this newspaper learned, 18 officials from the portfolio had the test performed preventively and at least until last night they had not received the results. Due to his role within the Ministry, Báez Rocha had contact with the main officials in the area.

Sabina Frederic fired her on her Twitter account: “I regret the death of our colleague Patricia Báez Rocha. Thank you for your commitment, your tenacity, your solidarity and militancy. His great work recognized by his peers will continue accompanying us in the management ”.

From the account of the Ministry of Security they also sent a warm greeting to his family: “We regret the death of our friend, colleague and militant Patricia Báez Rocha, Undersecretary for Risk Management and Civil Protection of this Ministry. We send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. “

Among the farewell messages, those of the National Voluntary Firefighters System, the White Helmets and the National Parks Administration stood out.

Patricia Báez Rocha was an accountant and, as recalled by an official who worked alongside her, He had a great capacity for management. In the last time, life seemed to be cruel to her: her husband and one of her children had died of cancer.

In an interview with Nacional radio in March, Báez Rocha had referred to the work of his area in the fires in Chubut and had highlighted the availability of aerial means to attack the fire. “To the citizens of Esquel, I say that our commitment is to continue helping until the last moment, have our full support. We have almost 100 men carrying out tasks, although we would have liked this not to happen,” he said at the time.

The undersecretary of Risk Management and Civil Protection of the National Ministry of Security was not the first position he held in the Executive Branch. In 2010, she had been appointed by the then Defense Minister Nilda Garré as Undersecretary for Coordination. One of his main tasks was to assist the minister in designing budget policy and evaluating compliance. In his appointment it was also clarified that he should be in charge of “coordinating the administration policies of the human resources of the Armed Forces, civil and military”.