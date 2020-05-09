After years of internal disputes over $ 112 million in attorneys’ fees involved in the NFL concussion case, a federal appeals court approved a plan that will turn over almost half the money to a single firm. .

The decision made Thursday gives more than $ 51 million to Seeger Weiss, a New York-based firm. The figure is more than 10 times the amount that any other firm will receive, including the lawyers who presented the first cases in 2012.

It was attorney Christopher Seeger who led the negotiations that led to a surprise settlement in 2013, and who led the case through various phases of appeals.

The settlement, which would cost the NFL more than $ 1 billion over the years, saved the league from a lawsuit over claims that it long concealed what it knew about the link between concussions and injuries. severe brain damage.

Fund managers have approved the payment of $ 785 million and have already released $ 681 million to more than 1,000 retired players or their families. More than 12,000 retired players, out of approximately 20,500, have undergone basic brain tests.

In a statement Friday, Seeger said he was proud that the arrangement was “bringing the attention and support that former NFL players so badly needed.”

The attorneys who challenged the distribution of the fees complained, considering that District Judge Anita B. Brody of Philadelphia had asked Seeger and not an outside representative to recommend how much each office should get.

Some firms represented more than 1,000 players, while Seeger was directly the attorney for just over twenty.

“As the third circuit has repeatedly concluded, the district court carefully handled this litigation and showed extraordinary involvement in directing a complicated settlement of a collective complaint,” Seeger noted, however.

Attorney Craig Mitnick, whose slice was about $ 675,000, found that the appeals court did not fully explain his reasoning. The oral arguments scheduled for last month were canceled amid court closings for the coronavirus pandemic, he recalled.

“It was almost like a disdain for the facts … A hasty decision to fix this,” Mitnick said.

He added that the claims process was difficult, lengthy, and ultimately disappointing for many of his clients.

As of Monday, when the fund’s last report was issued, about 35% of the claims filed had received a payment. 31% found a negative answer and 10% withdrew.

The rest are in process. The average payment is about $ 650,000, according to the report.