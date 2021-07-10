An offer for Harry Kane could break the bank

07/10/2021 at 12:37 PM CEST

Harry Kane is focused to play the long-awaited final of the European Championship with England. It is the great hope of his country to be champions and at the same time, it is also the hope of the Manchester ensembles, who want to become practically invincible by adding the Tottenham forward to their respective squads.

For months there has been talk of the offer and interest of the City, which now, your neighbor could be giving you a huge competition. The first offers spoke that the ‘sky blues’ could include Gabriel Jesus in the operation, even Sterling, but his great Eurocup has risen in value.

Daniel Levy, president of the Spurs and always tough in negotiations, does not lower his pretensions and asks 150 million to get him out of Tottenham.

But in a market where money is not abundant, although it will surely end up becoming the most expensive signing in the history of the Premier, it seems that the maximum president will have to settle for money, almost nothing, about 100 million, plus a player. This marking is marked by tricks.

United’s offer may be tempting Levy, who according to the aforementioned media, would include Martial, signed as a superstar by United and who has not quite convinced, but is still young, and Lingard, who has completed a fantastic season finale at West Ham. It was even said about him that Real Madrid would be strongly interested in incorporating him.

Signing a potential MVP won’t be cheap

Harry Kane has in his hands to be crowned MVP of the championship. Although he started without seeing a goal, little by little he has been taking the reins of the English team until he is vital in his classification for the final. He is not hiding and surely against Italy, he will be a constant danger. He has numbers to take it with him, which would allow Levy to increase, even more, the number he asks for him.