An NFT will be auctioned for the first time in Mexico

MEXICO CITY. Next Thursday, June 24, it will take place This is nowto. Auction Contemporary art, event in which an NFT will be auctioned for the first time.

NFTs, named for their acronym in English Non-Fungible Token, are digital files encrypted and authenticated with blockchain technology; And, as with cryptocurrencies, they have a unique digital signature, which allows, for the first time in history, that digital art is collectible despite its virtuality.

The NFT that Morton will auction is the work Viva, by the contemporary artist Juan Carlos del Valle. Conceived to exist and pulse eternally in digital space, it is a pictorial work composed from matter and animated by the painter’s own hand. The dense brushstrokes suggest a heart.

The physical work from which Viva originated was modified by the artist, so it currently no longer exists, the auctioneer details in a statement.

This piece dated May 2021 is a sample of life and love in times when fear and death have been present. It is about scaling to the virtual world the author’s message about how painting, life itself and poetry have a stubborn permanence that transcends time, space and technology in an infinite beat ”, it is pointed out.

The digital work will start at auction at 35 thousand pesos and can be seen by scanning the QR code published in the catalog. It is hosted on the Artereum platform, encrypted with blockchain technology, a block structure that stores unique records, data that is impossible to falsify or copy, they explain.

SACRED AND SECULAR MUSIC

Soloists Ensemble de Bellas Artes, directed by Christian Gohmer, will pay tribute to the Franco-Flemish composer Josquin des Prez, on his 500th anniversary of death, today at 11:30 am at the National Art’s Museum. Prez is the author of a wide repertoire of sacred and secular music, and this recital will present some of the most iconic works of both styles.

-Photo: Courtesy INBA

* In the following link you will find the latest news