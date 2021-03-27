An NFL, two NCAAs and a star in Canada shape Las Rozas’ ambitious football project

The LG Oled Black Demons from Las Rozas of the Serie A of the National Football League they don’t hang out with little girls. The Madrid team has been reinforced with two players with past in the NFL, a Canadian football star and a player with experience in the NCAA.

The loudest name is Darius robinson, which was first crowned with the University of Clemson on the Orange bowl university and later signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. The 29-year-old defensive back comes to Madrid with the idea of ​​winning Serie A and being a pioneer in that regard. He’s so focused that he thinks “Maybe in the future this will be my home”, since he thinks that one of the keys to the growth of American football in Spain is to import American talent.

Another who also has NFL experience is Marvin saunders, who participated in a preseason with the Cleveland Browns after completing his university stage in Florida State. An NCAA formation that also has William Lloyd, who played two years in the Troy University.

The non-American of this stellar quartet is Chris Merchant. The Canadian quarterback was a star and MVP at university in Canada. Now he wants to make a career in our country. “Spain has always been among the countries that I most wanted to know. At the time of signing it was clear to me “he admits.