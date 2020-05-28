One of the most important leagues in the world is preparing his return to the fields: the NBAwhat was suspended on March 11 passed after the player’s positive diagnosis of Utah Jazz Rudy gobert, you are in the final steps of your planning to resume the season 2020. At the time of suspension, each team had between 20 and 15 games left to play in the regular season, and the doubt that persists in the association is how the classification will be solved to the playoffs when the game wraps up.

At this time, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers they dominate the respective conferences of the east and the west, with more than five games of advantage over their pursuers Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. But where the issue gets trickier is the bottom of the table. It should be remembered that only best eight out of 15 they are the ones that go to the postseason, and for that reason the fight for the final two positions of the groups, seventh and eighth place, are usually match by match.

In this regard, one of the fiercest contenders in the Western conference began to show his objections to the plans of the NBA, and he did it in the voice of his main figure, who at the same time is one of the most important basketball players in the league. Damian Lillard (29), star and base of the Portland Trail Blazers From Oregon, he referred in an interview to his team’s chances (which currently ranks ninth in his conference) of making the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.

Last year, the Blazers arrived at NBA semifinals (known as conference finals) and for Lillard, it is clear that they want to fight this season too. “If we play again and the plan is ‘let’s add a couple of games and finish the regular season’, and they make us play games without meaning, I will be there accompanying my team,” said the guard who played the game of the stars in February, “but I’m not going to participate in the games. I’m making it clear from now on.”

“We fought a lot to be where we are and now that we have recovered our pivot and our starting power forward,” he said, referring to Jusuf Nurkic and Zach collins, who overcame his injuries, “We have every reason to have expectations.” Lillard, who is currently the fifth best scorer in the NBA, concluded that “there are many teams that did not play for a while and already feel that their seasons are over, so those of us who are fighting feel that we have good chances if they give them to us” .

